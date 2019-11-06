‘Efforts on for smooth conduct of Sabarimala pilgrimage’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government and Travancore Devaswom Board will put in place necessary arrangements required for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season in the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was speaking at the meeting of officials and ministers from south Indian states here on Tuesday. He said the government was taking measures to ensure a smooth pilgrimage season without harming the environment.