Kanam snubs Jayarajan’s ‘cats’ remarks on FB

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran rejected the statements by CPM leader P Jayarajan who indirectly criticised the CPI for its stance on the Maoist issue. After the CPI came out against the police action, CPM leader P Jayarajan the other day came out with a Facebook post criticising the government action.

“Apart from the cats in the neighbourhood, a few of the cats that were at home went to the forests. But apparently, the cats that remained at home have no clue about what happened,” said Jayarajan taking an indirect dig at the CPI.

Kanam said there are no differences of opinion in the LDF regarding the issue. “There are only differences in the stances taken. We are functioning as per our brand of politics,” he said. Responding to questions, Kanam hinted that the remarks by P Jayarajan lack political maturity. “CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has come out with a statement in this regard. Which of the cats is he?” asked Kanam.