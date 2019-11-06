Kerala court dismisses bail plea of students slapped with UAPA

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode Sessions Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of two students slapped with UAPA sections under the charge of carrying out Maoist activities.

Dismissing the petitions of Alan Suhaib (20) and Thwaha Fasal (24), the court observed that the UAPA is existing on them.

It is learned that the FIR saying that the duo had admitted to the charge was decisive. According to the police, both are not just Maoist sympathizers, but lower-grade workers of the banned outfit.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel told that he would approach HC. Both Alan and Thwaha are CPM members. Alan is a law student and Thwaha, a journalism student.