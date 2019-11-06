Home States Kerala

State to set up 57 fast-track special courts for POCSO cases: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting on Tuesday after the government drew flak following the acquittal of all four accused in the Walayar sexual assault case.

Published: 06th November 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala would set up 57 fast-track special courts to ensure speedy trial in the cases registered under POCSO, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court had directed the union and state governments to take steps for faster trials in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases and set up fast- track special courts in the financial years of 2019-20 and 2020-21 for the purpose, he informed the state assembly.

He said that the court had also directed that the services of retired judicial officials be made use of, if necessary. "Steps will be taken to set up 57 fast-track special courts and earmark adequate fund for the initiative," Vijayan said, while replying to a calling attention motion by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator M Ummer.

The Chief Minister said the LDF government's policy is to initiate stringent legal proceedings at the earliest when the molestation of children is reported.

Quoting figures, he said the conviction rate in POCSO cases in Kerala ad risen to 24 per cent in 2019 from 19 per cent in 2016, which is higher than the national average. The state government had already notified an additional sessions court each in all 14 districts as special courts for the trial of cases registered under the POCSO Act, he said.

Besides this, permission had been granted to set up a special court in Ernakulam district exclusively for the trial of POCSO cases, Vijayan added.

Facing heat over the recent acquittal of the accused in a POCSO case, the government had on Tuesday decided to set up a committee headed by Chief Secretary Tom Jose for effectively handling cases relating to sexual exploitation of children.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Tuesday after the government drew flak following the recent acquittal of all four accused in the case relating to the sexual assault and killing of two minor sisters at Walayar in Palakkad district in 2017.

Vijayan also directed that all schools should have counselling facilities for children and they should become courageous enough to narrate any sexual exploitation even at home. The National Human Rights Commission had recently stated that Kerala had 9,000 POCSO cases pending.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala fasttrack courts Supreme Court Kerala justice department M Ummer Kerala POCSO cases
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp