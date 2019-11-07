6 girls gone missing from Thrissur found

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: At a time when the entire state is watching the developments of the Walayar case, residents of the district were on tenterhooks following reports of six girls, including one minor, going missing on Tuesday. However, within 24 hours, the police were able to trace them.Mala, Pavaratty, Chalakkudy, Thrissur West, Wadakkanchery and Puthukkad police stations received complaints of girls going missing based on which the search for them began.

The police had first probed whether there were common links in the missing of six girls altogether. The cops found that all of them had eloped with their boyfriends. The girl who went missing from Ayyanthole was found from Kollam while another girl, who went missing from Puthukkad, was found from Thrissur itself. The minor girl was also traced back, but no details about her missing have been revealed.

According to a source, the girls had issues with their families as their parents were opposed to their love affairs. This prompted them to elope. Some of the girls met their boyfriends on social media, said the police.