Agriculture loan waiver scheme to have more banks on board 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move that could give relief to thousands of farmers, more banks would agree to waive off the debts through the Kerala State Farmers’ Debt Relief Commission. Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar said a committee had been set up to study expanding the scope of the commission on loans taken by the farmers. The decision would be taken based on the report of the committee which consists of the Agricultural Production Commissioner and the secretary of General Administration Department.

State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) had agreed to the demands of the government to waive off the debt through the commission. At present, the farm loans taken from cooperative banks are considered for waiving through the commission. The Assembly has sent the amendment to Kerala State Farmers’ Debt Relief Commission Act, 2006, to increase the ceiling of farm loan debt eligible for waivers from `1 lakh to `2 lakh, for the consideration of the select committee.

An ordinance on the same was promulgated by the Governor on July 26. If the Bill gets enacted, it would result in a recurring expenditure of `80 crore from the Consolidated Fund. The Debt Relief Commission would waive off 75 per cent of the repayment amount in the form of principal, interest and penal interest if it is `50,000 or less. The Commission will pay only 50 per cent subject to a maximum of `2 lakh for dues above `50,000.Nearly 1.25 lakh farmers are affected by the flood in 2018 that destroyed 2.36 lakh hectares in the state. It has resulted in a total farm loss of over `19,000 crore.