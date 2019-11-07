Anto Antony’s LS poll win comes under a cloud

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday ordered the speech by Grace Anto, wife of Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony, made during a religious gathering before the election amounted to seeking vote for her husband in the name of religion.“Prima facie, the speech tantamount to corrupt practice as defined in section 123 (3) of the Representation of the People Act, as it, directly and indirectly, invited votes on the ground of religion. It did not seek votes on grounds of religious affinity, but on religious conflict,” held Justice P B Suresh Kumar.

The court issued the order while admitting the petition filed by the secretary of the election committee of LDF candidate Veena George, seeking to nullify Anto Antony’s election. Admitting the petition, the court said Anto Antony’s wife making use of a platform meant for religious worship to canvass votes with the knowledge and consent of the candidate amounted to corrupt practice.

The order stated that Grace Anto, a follower of the Pentecostal faith, urged the community members to elect persons to Parliament who would fulfil the desires of the god. During the speech, she also called upon the gathering to pray for the salvation of the country that belongs to Jesus Christ. She also pointed to an unwritten law in Uttar Pradesh that a particular community will not exist beyond 2030, the order said.

However, the court struck down several allegations in the petition, including a speech by the UDF candidate regarding entry women in Sabarimala and the non-disclosure of asset and liabilities in the affidavit along with nomination papers. The court posted the hearing of the case on November 13.