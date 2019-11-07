Court denies bail to Thwaha, Alan over proof of Maoist links

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Principal Sessions and District Court, Kozhikode, on Wednesday dismissed the bail petitions filed by Thwaha Fasal and Alan Shuhaib, students and CPM workers who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for their alleged links with the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit.

Principal District Judge M R Anitha observed that, prima facie, the materials produced by police show the accused had been associating with the banned outfit with the intention to further its activities. Besides, the police have sought custodial interrogation of the accused. Hence, bail would not be granted at this early stage of investigation, the court observed.

The court said the banners and pamphlets calling for revolt and books published by CPI (Maoist)’s central committee produced by the police, prima facie, show the accused were associated with the outfit, which was banned by Government of India.

Bail plea to be moved in High Court today

Kozhikode: Custodial interrogation is also sought by the assistant commissioner of police (South), Kozhikode. So, in view of the facts and circumstances and nature of the offence allegedly committed by the accused, the bail would not be granted, the order said. The court permitted the defence counsel to meet the accused in the jail without the presence of other officers between 3pm and 4pm. Following this, defence counsel M K Dineshan met Thwaha and Alan at the district jail. After visiting the youths, Dineshan said bail application would be moved before the High Court on Thursday.

The court had completed the arguments of both sides on the bail plea on Tuesday and posted the plea to Wednesday for issuing the order. Dineshan, who appeared for the accused, had argued that police could not slap UAPA against a person on the ground of his/her view supporting a banned party. Police have not seized any documents from the students pertaining to their links with the banned CPI (Maoist) and the case was registered based on some misunderstanding, he said. Government pleader K N Jayakumar opposed the plea, arguing that allowing bail in the preliminary stage will affect the investigation as it is a case registered under UAPA.