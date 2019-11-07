Fisheries sector to be covered under ESI: Min

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will take steps to bring the fisheries sector under the coverage of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), Labour and Excise minister T P Ramakrishnan informed the assembly on Wednesday. He was answering S Sharma, MLA’s query on whether the government would bring labourers in the fisheries sector under the purview of ESI.

“The labourers in the fisheries sector come under private business owners. This was a major hurdle for us to include them in the ESI scheme. However, we have decided to include them under the Income Support Scheme so that the technical issue is resolved,” said Ramakrishnan.

“The ESI hospitals at Thottada in Kannur and Paripally in Kollam will be upgraded to Super speciality hospitals. We have got in-principle approval from ESI corporation for the hospital at Thottada. Of 145 ESI hospitals in the state, 53 have own buildings. The fund for the project will be spent by both corporation and the state,” he added. He also raised apprehension over cutting down the labour dividend by the Centre.