Kerala encounter: Evidence retrieved from slain Maoists bring out Chhattisgarh connection

PALAKKAD: The police on Wednesday released new photographs and videos which they claimed were stored in the pendrives of the Maoists who were gunned down in the Manjikandi forest at Attappadi.

The Thunderbolt personnel, after killing the Maoists in the encounter, had searched their camp at Manjikandi and recovered laptops, mobile phones, diaries and pendrives.

A piece of iterature seized from the

Maoist camp in the Manjikandi forest

The videos show Deepak, alias Chandru, of Chhattisgarh training the cadre in counterattacks on the enemy and ways to ambush the police forces.

The police say that Deepak was in the Manjikandi forest but managed to escape from the scene when the Thunderbolt personnel arrived in the area.

Police said Deepak was entrusted with training the cadre in the use of firearms after two Maoists, Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha, were killed in the Nilambur forest by the police in November 2016.

Deepak had been training the Maoist cadre belonging to Bhavani Dalam, Kabani Dalam, Naadukani Dalam and Siruvani Dalam groups after the Nilambur encounter.

Illustrations and graphic descriptions were also found in Hindi which, the police claimed, were to teach the cadre on how to plan the attacks depending on the topography of the area. It also explained in detail on how to counter the Thunderbolt personnel.

The descriptions in Hindi also showed the influence of Maoists of Chhattisgarh on the cadre here, the police said.

The literature in English and Hindi retrieved from the pendrives included a write-up with headline ‘Perspective on the caste question in India’.

It gives a detailed description about the origin of the caste system, its impact during the British rule, changes in the post-British colonial period, the relationship between classes and castes in Indian history and the present caste equations in Indian democracy.