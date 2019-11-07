Kerala Police overhaul probe procedures for Crime Branch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing in more professional approach to crime investigation, Kerala Police have overhauled the procedures that need to be followed by the officers of the Crime Branch. State police chief Loknath Behera has introduced the new methodology to ensure that the investigation officers adhere to a set of prescribed format during crime investigation that includes filing of a detailed report in each stage of the probe.

In an executive directive issued on October 17, the state police chief said the new procedure should be implemented with immediate effect. “Every investigating officer (IO) is required to submit a detailed report called the ‘Investigation Completion Report’ (ICR) Part-I on completion of an investigation. The ICR-I should briefly analyse the outcome of investigation and the evidence collected against each of the accused persons. “Thereafter, the investigating officer must make his recommendations against each accused as to whether the case is fit for prosecution and, if so, under which section(s) of law. If sufficient evidence is not available, the IO may recommend closure of the case,” the directive said.

Officers said the new method is being introduced to ensure that the supervisory officers get a clear direction on how the probe is progressing and whether there is any shortfalls in the probe.“The supervisory officer’s comments and recommendations must be clear and specific. He/she must critically analyse the evidence collected by the IO and comment on the relevancy and admissibility of the evidence. The statements of all crucial witnesses, forensic reports and court orders during the course of investigation, if any, must be gone through before comments are given by him/her.

A certificate to that effect shall be given by him/her at the end. In case the supervisory officer differs from the recommendations of the IO, grounds, thereof, should be furnished,” the directive said.As per the new directive, the IO shall complete the ICR-I in 15 days after completing the investigation and the first law officer must give his comments in seven days. The supervisory officers shall also give their respective comments within seven days.