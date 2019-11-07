Home States Kerala

Kerala Police overhaul probe procedures for Crime Branch

In an executive directive issued on October 17, the state police chief said the new procedure should be implemented with immediate effect. 

Published: 07th November 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Bringing in more professional approach to crime investigation, Kerala Police have overhauled the procedures that need to be followed by the officers of the Crime Branch. State police chief Loknath Behera has introduced the new methodology to ensure that the investigation officers adhere to a set of prescribed format during crime investigation that includes filing of a detailed report in each stage of the probe.

In an executive directive issued on October 17, the state police chief said the new procedure should be implemented with immediate effect. “Every investigating officer (IO) is required to submit a detailed report called the ‘Investigation Completion Report’ (ICR) Part-I on completion of an investigation. The ICR-I should briefly analyse the outcome of investigation and the evidence collected against each of the accused persons. “Thereafter, the investigating officer must make his recommendations against each accused as to whether the case is fit for prosecution and, if so, under which section(s) of law. If sufficient evidence is not available, the IO may recommend closure of the case,” the directive said.

Officers said the new method is being introduced to ensure that the supervisory officers get a clear direction on how the probe is progressing and whether there is any shortfalls in the probe.“The supervisory officer’s comments and recommendations must be clear and specific. He/she must critically analyse the evidence collected by the IO and comment on the relevancy and admissibility of the evidence. The statements of all crucial witnesses, forensic reports and court orders during the course of investigation, if any, must be gone through before comments are given by him/her.  

A certificate to that effect shall be given by him/her at the end. In case the supervisory officer differs from the recommendations of the IO, grounds, thereof, should be furnished,” the directive said.As per the new directive, the IO shall complete the ICR-I in 15 days after completing the investigation and the first law officer must give his comments in seven days. The supervisory officers shall also give their respective comments within seven days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp