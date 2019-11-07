Kerala ready to convene an all-party meeting to discuss Idukki land issues

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the issue of ecologically sensitive Munnar was different as it has to be protected separately. He said the state government was ready to convene an all-party meet to discuss Idukki’s land-related issues. He was responding to an adjournment motion moved by P J Joseph, seeking an amendment to the Land Assignment Rules, 1964. The amendment seeks to bring parity for the people living on the lands assigned under the Rule in Idukki, with that of people in other districts.

Joseph said farmers in the district were unable to use the land they legitimately own for purposes other than constructing house, cultivating crops or some other limited purposes. People who were given land under the same Rule in other districts had no such conditions. Joseph said a government order issued on August 22, had complicated things further. The order stated only structures less than 1500 sqft on 15 cents can be regularised.

This meant buildings on the land allotted under the Rule that exceeds the permissible plinth area were liable for confiscation. He said this has to be changed and the government should be ready to bring an amendment to the Rule to allow affected people enjoy the rights on their land.

MLAs from Idukki, Roshy Augustine of KC(M), E S Bijimol of CPI and S Rajendran of CPM also said that the order issued without discussing with the legislators from the district had made things worse in the eight villages of Idukki. “The land value has almost touched its nadir and banks are not ready to provide loans for people,” said Bijimol.

Replying to the motion, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said the order was issued as a follow-up of a court order which sought stringent measures in eight villages of Munnar as part of maintaining its ecological balance.

Planted teak trees to be cut down for retaining natural forest: Minister

T’ Puram : The state government will cut down all the cultivated teak trees from the state’s forest regions as part of protecting the forests, Forest Minister K Raju told the assembly on Wednesday. “The government’s priority is to conserve the flora and fauna in the sensitive forest areas of the state,” Raju told the assembly.

“So the teak wood trees which were planted in the forest areas will have to be cut down to retain the natural forest.” He said the government had constituted an expert committee for the purpose. He added that the government would wait for a report from the expert committee as there were some legal hurdles and then approach the Centre and Supreme Court to implement the decision. He said teaks planted 60 to 68 years ago in the protected areas had led to the disappearance of various plants and shrubs causing food scarcity in the wild.