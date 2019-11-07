Home States Kerala

Kerala ready to convene an all-party meeting to discuss Idukki land issues

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the issue of ecologically sensitive Munnar was different as it has to be protected separately.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the issue of ecologically sensitive Munnar was different as it has to be protected separately. He said the state government was ready to convene an all-party meet to discuss Idukki’s land-related issues. He was responding to an adjournment motion moved by P J Joseph, seeking an amendment to the Land Assignment Rules, 1964. The amendment seeks to bring parity for the people living on the lands assigned under the Rule in Idukki, with that of people in other districts.

Joseph said farmers in the district were unable to use the land they legitimately own for purposes other than constructing house, cultivating crops or some other limited purposes. People who were given land under the same Rule in other districts had no such conditions. Joseph said a government order issued on August 22, had complicated things further. The order stated only structures less than 1500 sqft on 15 cents can be regularised. 

This meant buildings on the land allotted under the Rule that exceeds the permissible plinth area were liable for confiscation. He said this has to be changed and the government should be ready to bring an amendment to the Rule to allow affected people enjoy the rights on their land. 

MLAs from Idukki, Roshy Augustine of KC(M), E S Bijimol of CPI and S Rajendran of CPM also said that the order issued without discussing with the legislators from the district had made things worse in the eight villages of Idukki. “The land value has almost touched its nadir and banks are not ready to provide loans for people,” said Bijimol. 

Replying to the motion, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said the order was issued as a follow-up of a court order which sought stringent measures in eight villages of Munnar as part of maintaining its ecological balance. 

Planted teak trees to be cut down for retaining natural forest: Minister
T’ Puram : The state government will cut down all the cultivated teak trees from the state’s forest regions as part of protecting the forests, Forest Minister K Raju told the assembly on Wednesday.  “The government’s priority is to conserve the flora and fauna in the sensitive forest areas of the state,” Raju told the assembly.

“So the teak wood trees which were planted in the forest areas will have to be cut down to retain the natural forest.” He said the government had constituted an expert committee for the purpose. He added that the government would wait for a report from the expert committee as there were some legal hurdles and then approach the Centre and Supreme Court to implement the decision.  He said teaks planted 60 to 68 years ago in the protected areas had led to the disappearance of various plants and shrubs causing food scarcity in the wild.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Idukki land issue
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp