Maoist killings: CPI reiterates its stance against chief secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the chief minister supported the chief secretary for his article justifying Maoist killings at Attappadi, the CPI leadership continued to make its dissent clear. On Wednesday also, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran reiterated that the article would amount to contempt of court.

With this, the difference between the CPM-led Left Government and the CPI on the Maoist issue has become more evident. “We have made our stand clear. The chief secretary’s article amounts to contempt of court. Let the government verify all these things and take appropriate action,” Kanam told the media.

On Tuesday the CPI leadership had come down heavily on the chief secretary for the article.

The CPI had reminded the top bureaucrat that he is not above the democratically-elected government in power. However, with the chief minister taking a tactical approach, the CPI has scaled down its criticism on Wednesday.