Prakash Karat urges LDF govt to revoke 'draconian' UAPA charges slapped on Kerala students

The statement of Karat, which is similar to the stance taken by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in the same incident, has put the LDF Government in a tight spot.

Published: 07th November 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Prakash Karat

CPM Politburo member Prakash Karat (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPM Politburo member Prakash Karat, on Thursday, urged the LDF-led State Government to revoke its decision of slapping Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on two students. Talking on the sidelines of an event in Kochi, Karat stated that UAPA is a draconian law.

"The CPM has always opposed the law. In the case of the two students who were slapped with UAPA, the police have wrongly used the Act. You can't call them Maoists for mere possession of brochures. Hope the Government will undo its decision," said the CPM leader.

Regarding the police operation at Attappadi resulting in the killing of four Maoists, Karat said the inquiry of the Commission appointed by the Party is on and he will respond after getting the report on it.

Meanwhile, the statement of Karat, which is similar to the stance taken by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in the same incident, has put the LDF Government in a tight spot. The leaders of its coalition partner CPI have already criticised the Government for slapping UAP on two College student, Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Fasal who were arrested from Kozhikode last week.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the Chief Minister should clear his stance based on the statement made by karat. "The Government is still clueless about the slapping of UAPA on students. The Chief Minister should be ready to give his explanation in the wake of the statement made by Karat. If the students are Maoists, then the Government should clarify that," said Chennithala.  

