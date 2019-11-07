Teachers not keen on joint board examinations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s decision to conduct SSLC, Plus Two and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations simultaneously has not gone down well with a section of teachers.A high-level meeting convened by the Education Department on Wednesday with teachers associations affiliated to the UDF also failed to reach a consensus as the government did not budge from its stand on the matter. The decision to conduct the examinations simultaneously was taken at a School Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee meeting led by General Education Secretary A Shahjahan last week.

It was decided to hold all the examinations only in the morning session, with two SSLC and one Plus Two student on a bench in an examination hall. After the SSLC examinations conclude, two higher secondary students would sit on each bench, as has been the practice.The decision was taken following complaints from parents and students regarding the latter’s difficulty in writing examinations in the afternoon, especially in the sweltering heat of March.

‘Impractical move’

The teachers said the move was impractical and would add to students’ worries. “The decision will not help students excel. It is also impractical as not all schools can accommodate many students at a time. The invigilators and teachers will have a tough time properly supervising the examinations,” said O houkathali, general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union (KHSTU).

He said an examination hall should have maximum 30 students. “The government’s move will increase this to 50. Not many schools have classrooms where more than 20 students can be accommodated at a time. The government should rethink the move and come up with a sensible decision soon,” he said.

KHSTU members said many high and higher secondary schools are situated at different places which will make proper coordination of the examinations a tough task for teachers and supervisors.

Survey planned

At the QIP monitoring committee meeting, it was decided to survey the infrastructure in schools and take a final call on the matter only after assessing the schools’ capacity to hold the examinations simultaneously.

‘No difficulty’

Supporting the decision, the LDF-led teachers unions said making arrangements to conduct examinations simultaneously in the morning was not difficult. “In case a school doesn’t have the facilities, arrangements can be made for students to write the examinations in another school,” said Sreeresh J, a schoolteacher in the capital.

‘Sensible decision’

An officer of the General Education department told TNIE that the government’s decision was sensible. “Most of the students and parents favour the new system as the examinations will get over before noon. It will reduce stress and allow them to return home by noon and escape the summer heat. Invigilators will also be more cautious. The government will not alter its decision,” the officer said.

The SSLC and Plus Two examinations will begin on March 10 and end on March 26 next year.The Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will start on March 19 and end on March 27.