12 health institutions get quality certification

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state secured the first twelve positions in the latest National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification provided by the National Health Mission. With this, the number of healthcare institutions that have received the NQAS certification becomes 55. The institutions that received the certification with the percentage secured:

Government Health Centre, Poothadi, Wayanad (97%), Thamarassery Government Taluk Hospital (93.6%), Kannur Thillangeri Family Health Centre (93%), Kannur Kadirur Family Health Centre (93%), Ernakulam Payapura Family Health Centre (92%), Kottayam Velliyanur Family Health Centre (92%), Kozhikode Kallunira UPHC (90.6%), Kottapadi Family Health Centre (90%), Kasaragod Mulliyeriya Family Health Centre (90%), UPHC Kannur Koovod. Kottayam Kumarakom Community Health Centre (85%) Malappuram Pandikkad Family Health Centre (84%).