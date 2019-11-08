3 of family found dead in Idukki

IDUKKI: Three members of a tribal family were found dead inside their house at Chembakathozhu tribal settlement in Chinnakkanal near here on Thursday.The deceased are Ramakrishnan, 32, his wife Rajani, 30 and daughter Saranya, 12, who is a class six student. The incident happened on Thursday evening. Ramakrishnan, who is a native of Tamil Nadu, had been running an auto electrical shop in Suryanelli town for the past 15 years. The police are yet to identify the cause of the death.
