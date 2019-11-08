Bus driver, conductor hurl abuses at Thamarassery DySP, arrested

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A bus driver and a conductor were arrested by the Koyilandy police after they hurled abuses at Thamarassery DYSP K P Abdul Rasak for not giving way. To protest the arrest, certain individuals with no affiliations to bus owners’ association or trade unions, blocked private buses plying on the Kozhikode-Thalassery-Kannur route and held a flash strike leaving commuters in lurch. The bus driver Saheer, 34, and conductor Aboobaker, 40, were arrested for rash driving based on a complaint by Rasak.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 9am near Chengottukavu on NH 17. Rasak was on his way to attend a meeting at Vadakara in his official vehicle when he was tailed by the private bus. It continued to sound horn to overtake the police vehicle. As there was heavy oncoming traffic, Rasak could not give way for the bus. In his complaint, he said the rash driving by the bus was a general nuisance to commuters on the road and posed threat to the on-coming traffic.

After suffering the constant bullying, Rasak asked his driver to pull over. Taking this as his chance, the bus driver parked his vehicle across the road and blocked the officer’s car. Then driver and conductor misbehaved with the officer and hurled abuses. Locals, who gathered around hearing the commotion, however supported the police officer.“If this is how drivers behave with a senior police officer, I wonder how would they interact with the general public. I always try to ensure that the official vehicle is driven at a speed less than 50 kmph,” said Rasak.