Come January, over 40,000 buildings in Kerala will have solar-powered rooftop

Power Minister, MM Mani, said the first phase of project would be completed by June. The project aims at generating 200 MW of power.

Published: 08th November 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 42,500 buildings will sport solar panels on its rooftops, as Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is set to tap solar energy from January onwards. It has selected the buildings among 2,78,257 registered for the Soura programme. The buildings include houses, shops, institutions. Thrissur tops the list with 7549 buildings ready for solar makeover. Idukki has got just 807 buildings.

Nearly 150 MW of projects would be developed under the tariff-based renewable energy service company (RESCO mode) and 50 MW will be developed under engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode.

KSEB had started online registration of the program in July 2018 and closed it on January 31, 2019. The second phase of the project is aimed at generating 300 MW. It is expected to complete by May, 2021.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) is the consultant for the project. Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy will dispense subsidy to establish solar power plants. The projects will be implemented under the Urja State Kerala Mission.
 

