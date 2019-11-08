Home States Kerala

‘Drishyam’ inspired accused to hatch sinister murder plot

Vaseem also managed to cover Rijosh’s body with mud and the pit was left half-filled with mud.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Vaseem, who is accused of murdering Rijosh, 31, of Mullur House in Kazhuthakkulammedu near Santhanpara, hatched a plot similar to the one in the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Drishyam’ to escape from the police. Since Vaseem knew well that if he abandoned Rijosh’s body after committing the crime, the police would easily nab him. Hence, he opted to bury Rijosh’s body in a pit already dug near the rain water tank on the premises of the resort.

Vaseem also managed to cover Rijosh’s body with mud and the pit was left half-filled with mud. He then called an earthmover operator and told him that he had dumped a dead cow in the pit and asked him to fill the pit completely. Vaseem behaved in such a way that there was no strange look on his face. Later, Vaseem also managed to make a phone call to Liji’s phone from the mobile phone of his brother staying in Thrissur and told her Rijosh was at Thrissur. The following day, Vaseem made a phone call from his friend’s mobile from Kozhikode and told her that Rijosh was at Kozhikode. 

When the police questioned Liji in connection with the missing of Rijosh, she showed the phone call details and made the cops believe that Rijosh was alive. However, in the probe the police found out that the mobile numbers belong to Vaseem’s brother and his friend, based on the finding the police called both of them for questioning. The incident came to its climax after the police questioned Vaseem’s brother and friend, which forced Vaseem to send a video clip admitting to the crime.

TAGS
Drishyam murder
