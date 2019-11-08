Home States Kerala

Few Kerala-based Maoists had approached police for turning themselves in

Plan got stuck on three points — one of them being several ultras do not have weapons and surrendering is not lucrative for them

Published: 08th November 2019 06:36 AM

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  At a time when Maoist killings are creating ripples in the state, here’s a new revelation. Some Maoists in the state against whom cases are pending had sent feelers to the government expressing willingness to shun the radical path and surrender before the officials concerned. However, the move did not bear fruit over three points. The ultras wanted the government to protect them from prosecution in earlier cases. 

They also did not agree to reveal the inner details of the movement. Thirdly, ludicrous it might sound, many of the cadre did not own weapons and surrendering without arms was not lucrative for the cadre and the cops alike. Highly-placed sources said the faint hopes of the red ultras laying down their arms ended due to the contention over these three main points. 

“They had sent feelers three or four times expressing interest to eschew the extremist posture. But there were contentions mainly over three points. The Maoists raised certain demands that could not be entertained under the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation policy declared by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Hence, the move fell through,” said a source.

Under the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation policy, the surrendered Naxals should make a clear confession of the criminal acts committed by them in the past. They also have to undergo trial for major offences. As per the policy, plea bargaining is allowed in minor cases if the states concerned consent to it. Also, the Maoists, as per the clauses of the policy, need to reveal the finer details of the organisation that they were party to with the security agencies. However, most of the Maoists, who had expressed willingness to surrender, were not ready to meet the criteria regarding surrendering of weapons. Since the surrender policy is largely meant for ‘dalam’ members and above, the agencies expected the ultras to produce weapons to prove their ranks. 

“That proposal was not acceptable to the cadre.  Some of them had guns, but many others did not. Since the monetary returns to the surrendered cadre depend on their ranks, those without guns simply pulled out,” said the source.

Meanwhile, sources in the Home Department said the police action against Maoists was warranted as they were “trying to make inroads among tribal society”. “Earlier, the Maoists came to Kerala forests for R&R (Rest and Recuperation) and did not try to spread their influence. But, of late, that pattern has been changing. There have been attempts to garner support of the tribals. 

