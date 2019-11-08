Genuine PSC rank-holders need not worry: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the candidates in the controversial PSC rank lists, except those involved in the examination fraud, need not be apprehensive. The chief minister also ruled out a CBI probe into the issue, stating that the Crime Branch probe was progressing well.

“All candidates in the police recruitment list will not be punished for the wrong committed by one or four persons. The government is chalking out a solution. Other candidates need not worry,” he said responding to the notice for adjournment motion moved by KC(J) leader Anoop Jacob.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, in his address, alleged that the provocative FB statements made by A N Naseem, an accused in the case, stemmed from the support of the ruling party and the government.