Kerala CPM to not interfere in UAPA charges against college students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership in Kerala will not come to the rescue of the students Alan Suhaib and Taha Fasal, CPM workers arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged links with Maoists.

Though there was a major outcry from various corners including from within the CPM leadership to review the UAPA charges, the party leadership decided not to intervene in the issue now. The decision was taken after the party Kozhikode district committee reported that the two students have Maoist connections.

The CPM state secretariat which met here on Friday, however, decided not to rush into party action including dismissal from the party, against the duo. The UAPA Authority will take appropriate decision in this regard, the CPM leadership said.

It was on November 2 that the two students were arrested from Kozhikode, for suspected Maoist links. According to the police, pamphlets and banners supporting Maoist movement were seized from their houses. Soon after the arrests, the CPI state leadership and senior CPM leaders came out in the open against slapping UAPA charges.

Last Sunday, the CPM state secretariat came up with a statement urging the government to review the charges against them. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the police action in the Assembly on Monday. The CPM Kozhikode district committee set up a panel to look into the UAPA charges against the two students. Based on the findings of this panel, the district committee on Friday reported before the state secretariat that the students have Maoist links.