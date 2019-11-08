Maoist encounter: Investigation officer shifted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DySP Firoz M Shafeeq, the police officer leading the probe into the Maoist encounter deaths at Manjikandi, has been shifted. Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J Thachankary issued the transfer order. A day after the main encounter, another firing incident was reported in Manjikandy and Shafeeq was part of the police team that was present there. It was after this incident that Maoist cadre Manivasakam’s body was recovered.

The order issued by Thachankary said Firoz went to the spot to ascertain facts regarding previous day’s operation on the orders of senior cops. “Therefore he cannot continue the investigation while looking at the spirit of the directions of the Supreme Court,” the order read. V A Ullas, Crime Branch DySP, Thrissur, has been appointed as the new investigating officer.