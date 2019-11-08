‘Only three committed exam fraud’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Only three candidates among the top-100 rankholders committed fraud during the test for Civil Police Officer post of the Kerala Police Armed Battalion, Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J Thachankary has told the Public Service Commission (PSC). University College students and SFI leaders Sivarenjith, A N Naseem and P P Pranav, who secured the first, second and 28th rank in the test, were committed the fraud. Hence, there was no need to block the appointment of the remaining rankholders, Thachankary said.