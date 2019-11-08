Kerala-level Pocso panel draws flak for absence of legal experts

M Arun By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government’s decision to constitute a state-level committee headed by the chief secretary to handle cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) has drawn flak for the absence of legal experts in the panel. Legal experts said the committee does not know the ground realities in Pocso cases for criminal prosecution. “Besides, many of the secretaries who are members of the committee, are members of several other committees constituted by the government. Formation of such a committee is a farce,” said an expert. For effective monitoring of Pocso cases, experts in criminal cases and abled prosecution should be included, say experts.

Former Director General of Prosecution T Asaf Ali said, “It seems the constitution of such a committee is a face-saving exercise of the LDF government following the lapses of prosecution in the Walayar case. The prosecutor had maligned the image of the government among the public and following this, the government has taken this step as part of damage control measures. These are all futile exercises from the side of the government. Instead of these committees, the government should have to impart effective training to prosecutors in Pocso cases,” he added.

Supreme Court lawyer Kaleeswaram Raj also stressed on the inclusion of a legal expert in the committee. “A committee comprising a legal expert is better for maintaining the panel’s confidentiality and autonomy. If the committee approaches a person outside it for advice, it might not be authentic as there may be many interests,” he said.As per official figures, about 9,000 cases under Pocso Act are pending before courts in the state. The conviction rate in such cases is 24 per cent.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had decided to set up a committee under Chief Secretary Tom Jose to ensure effective handling and early disposal of Pocso cases. Secretaries of the departments of Home, Law, Social Justice, Education and Development of SC and ST are the other members. Officers said periodical verification of the cases and effective implementation of the Act are the panel’s objectives.On the absence of legal experts, especially a specialist in handling Pocso cases, Law Secretary P K Aravinda Babu said the law secretary itself is the member in the committee.

