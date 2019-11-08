Home States Kerala

State spends RS 12.21 crore for counsel from outside

Seven advocates from outside represented state in 11 cases before HC, 20 senior counsel appeared for govt in 280 cases before SC

Published: 08th November 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite having its own team of senior counsel led by an advocate general, the government has so far spent Rs 12.21 crore from the exchequer to pay legal bills to advocates from outside to appear for the government in close to 300 cases before the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court. Around `20 lakh was spent for the government’s legal fight with former state police chief T P Senkumar. 

Going by the data obtained under the Right To Information Act, the state brought seven advocates from outside to appear for the government in 11 cases before the Kerala High Court. Similarly, about 20 senior counsel, including Harish Salve, V Giri, K K Venugopal, Mukul Rohatgi, Pallav Sisodiya and Jaideep Gupta, appeared for the government in more than 280 cases before the Supreme Court, as per information provided by the Office of the Advocate General. 

“The Left government spent such a huge amount within 40 months of assuming officedespite the state having a team of senior advocates who together draw a salary of around `1.5 crore per month. As per the data collected, these advocates had together sought around `14.40 crore and the state sanctioned `12.21 crore,” said M K Haridas of The Proper Channel -the NGO that collected the info.  Senior counsel were brought from outside when the state has a 150-strong legal team with an advocate general and a director general of Prosecution, both drawing close to `2.5 lakh per month. 

In addition to the advocate general, two additional advocate generals, state public prosecutor, state attorney, there are one additional state public prosecutor, 20 special government pleaders, 54 senior government pleaders and 54 government pleaders. The state has four standing counsel in the Supreme Court.

Legal fight with Senkumar cost exchequer G20 lakh
Around D20 lakh spent by LDF govt for its legal fight with former DGP T P Senkumar. Harish N Salve, P P Rao, Siddharth Luthra and Jaideep Gupta appeared for the state in Supreme Court.
In more than 45 cases, D5 lakh or above paid as legal bill
Senior counsel also brought in cases related to to self-financing colleges and Nehru College row. State lost many of the cases

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp