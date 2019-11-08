State spends RS 12.21 crore for counsel from outside

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite having its own team of senior counsel led by an advocate general, the government has so far spent Rs 12.21 crore from the exchequer to pay legal bills to advocates from outside to appear for the government in close to 300 cases before the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court. Around `20 lakh was spent for the government’s legal fight with former state police chief T P Senkumar.

Going by the data obtained under the Right To Information Act, the state brought seven advocates from outside to appear for the government in 11 cases before the Kerala High Court. Similarly, about 20 senior counsel, including Harish Salve, V Giri, K K Venugopal, Mukul Rohatgi, Pallav Sisodiya and Jaideep Gupta, appeared for the government in more than 280 cases before the Supreme Court, as per information provided by the Office of the Advocate General.

“The Left government spent such a huge amount within 40 months of assuming officedespite the state having a team of senior advocates who together draw a salary of around `1.5 crore per month. As per the data collected, these advocates had together sought around `14.40 crore and the state sanctioned `12.21 crore,” said M K Haridas of The Proper Channel -the NGO that collected the info. Senior counsel were brought from outside when the state has a 150-strong legal team with an advocate general and a director general of Prosecution, both drawing close to `2.5 lakh per month.

In addition to the advocate general, two additional advocate generals, state public prosecutor, state attorney, there are one additional state public prosecutor, 20 special government pleaders, 54 senior government pleaders and 54 government pleaders. The state has four standing counsel in the Supreme Court.

Legal fight with Senkumar cost exchequer G20 lakh

Around D20 lakh spent by LDF govt for its legal fight with former DGP T P Senkumar. Harish N Salve, P P Rao, Siddharth Luthra and Jaideep Gupta appeared for the state in Supreme Court.

In more than 45 cases, D5 lakh or above paid as legal bill

Senior counsel also brought in cases related to to self-financing colleges and Nehru College row. State lost many of the cases