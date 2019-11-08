Home States Kerala

Swindler who masqueraded as IPS officer held

In a major achievement for the city police, a youth who masqueraded as an IPS officer and got involved in various financial frauds, finally landed in the police net on Thursday. 

Police taking away Vipin Karthik, who duped people while posing as IPS officer

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a major achievement for the city police, a youth who masqueraded as an IPS officer and got involved in various financial frauds, finally landed in the police net on Thursday. The special team of police under Thrissur Range DIG S Surendran and led by City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra G H nabbed Vipin Karthik, 29, from the National Highway between Coimbatore and Palakkad while he was travelling in a car. The police set him up using informers as he was in dire need of cash since his mother was already under police custody. 

“Vipin had been forging documents like salary certificate, papers of completion of loans taken from banks for the past two or three years. It was very recently that he started appearing in police uniform and even introduced himself as an IPS officer from Kashmir. He stayed in luxurious hotels in Kochi. In one incident, Vipin called the Malappuram SI over phone and introduced himself as an SP from Kupwara district of Kashmir to deal with a cheating case in which he was accused. This led to suspicion and further investigation,” said Surendran, who applauded the efforts taken by the city police team in solving the case.
According to the police, Vipin had already been jailed four times in various cheating cases while he was declared absconding in a case related to the theft of a laptop. 

So far, the police have registered 15 cases of cheating against Vipin, who also proposed to a girl posing as an IPS officer. The engagement ceremony was also conducted.  However, the girl is yet to lodge a complaint. Yathish said that Vipin had scored good marks in the entrance examination and even completed two years in NIT Calicut. 

“He was brilliant enough to make his own seals, forge certificates after browsing the internet and was clever to lure people,” he added. Without completing engineering, Vipin pursued Hotel Management course which was also abandoned halfway. Later, he tried to move to the US which didn’t happen and hence he went for a job in a BPO at Infopark, Kochi.

“Initially, he introduced himself as a techie and availed loans. Later on, he somehow understood the power of the police uniform and started using it,” said a police officer. The police have already seized a car and a Bullet motorbike while he is found to have bought 16 cars using vehicle loans taken from various banks in districts like Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram. 

The police had already arrested his mother Shyamala Venugopal from Kozhikode for cheating a bank manager, saying her son was undergoing treatment for cancer. The bank manager allegedly gave `90 lakh in cash and around 20 sovereigns of gold to help the family. Shyamala, who worked as a peon in Malabar Devaswom, was terminated from service for forging a salary certificate. 

Spent his days in passenger trains
After the police arrested his mother Shyamala, Vipin spent his days and nights in various passenger trains, travelling from one part of the state to the other and even to places like Coimbatore and Bengaluru. In between, he also managed to get a new mobile phone and a SIM card through which he defrauded and obtained money from many. This led to a tip-off and the police finally caught him. 

