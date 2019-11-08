UAPA: Police to move court seeking custody of accused

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police will move a petition before the principal district and sessions court, Kozhikode, seeking the custody of two CPM workers who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged Maoist links, for further interrogation. The district and sessions court, Kozhikode, had rejected the bail plea of the accused on Wednesday. The police had said in its report submitted before the court that the articles seized from the accused need to be examined and further questioning of the accused was required.

The investigation team is yet to identify the third person who was allegedly found with Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal when they were spotted under suspicious circumstances at Parammal near Perumanna on the evening of November 1. He reportedly fled the scene on seeing the police. Police expect to get more details from the arrested persons in this regard and also about their past activities.

Meanwhile, Director General of Prisons Rishiraj Singh dismissed Kozhikode district jail superintendent’s request to shift the accused to Thrissur district jail at Viyyur. Kozhikode district jail superintendent had submitted a report to the DGP referring to the security concerns and requested that they be shifted to the Thrissur jail. The counsel of the accused had told media persons on Wednesday that the accused would move the Kerala High court seeking bail.

CPM members give statements

Kozhikode: The CPM’s internal inquiry into how two of its members - Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal -allegedly got involved in Maoist activities continued on Thursday. Local leaders and members, who are close to the duo, gave their statements before the three-member commission at party’s Kozhikode South Area Committee office on Thursday, in the presence of CPM district secretary P Mohanan. Activists of affiliated organisations - Balasangam, SFI, DYFI - and the CPM branch committee gave their statements. Alan is a member of Meenchanda Bypass branch committee and Thwaha is the member of Parammal branch committee. Both branches come under CPM Kozhikode South Area Committee.