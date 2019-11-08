Home States Kerala

UAPA: Police to move court seeking custody of accused

Police said in its report submitted before the court that the articles seized from the accused need to be examined and further questioning was required. 

Published: 08th November 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal

Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police will move a petition before the principal district and sessions court, Kozhikode, seeking the custody of two CPM workers who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged Maoist links, for further interrogation. The district and sessions court, Kozhikode, had rejected the bail plea of the accused on Wednesday. The police had said in its report submitted before the court that the articles seized from the accused need to be examined and further questioning of the accused was required. 

The investigation team is yet to identify the third person who was allegedly found with Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal when they were spotted under suspicious circumstances at Parammal near Perumanna on the evening of November 1. He reportedly fled the scene on seeing the police. Police expect to get more details from the arrested persons in this regard and also about their past activities. 

Meanwhile, Director General of Prisons Rishiraj Singh dismissed Kozhikode district jail superintendent’s request to shift the accused to Thrissur district jail at Viyyur. Kozhikode district jail superintendent had submitted a report to the DGP referring to the security concerns and requested that they be shifted to the Thrissur jail. The counsel of the accused had told media persons on Wednesday that the accused would move the Kerala High court seeking bail. 

CPM members give statements

 Kozhikode: The CPM’s internal inquiry into how two of its members - Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal -allegedly got involved in Maoist activities continued on Thursday. Local leaders and members,  who are close to the duo, gave their statements before the three-member commission at party’s Kozhikode South Area Committee office on Thursday, in the presence of CPM district secretary P Mohanan. Activists of affiliated organisations - Balasangam, SFI, DYFI - and the CPM branch committee gave their statements. Alan is a member of Meenchanda Bypass branch committee and Thwaha is the member of Parammal branch committee. Both branches come under CPM Kozhikode South Area Committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UAPA CPM Kozhikode
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp