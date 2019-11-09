Home States Kerala

'Be committed to maintaining peace': Kerala CM after Ayodhya verdict

Kerala had maintained restraint during the time of the masjid demolition, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned against attempts to disrupt peace and harmony in the society in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict.

"The Constitution Bench has delivered its final verdict on the issue. All are bound to accept it," he told media persons here on Saturday.

"There may be people who feel that the verdict is against their long-pending demands while some others may think that their demands were recognised. Both sides should maintain peace," he said.

AYODHYA VERDICT HIGHLIGHTS

The Government has taken all precautions to maintain peace in society. Police are maintaining tight vigil. All those who believe in democracy should help to maintain peace.  

Kerala had maintained restraint during the time of the masjid demolition, he said. "We should be more committed to maintaining peace. Peace, secularism and Constitutional values are upheld," he added.

The CM said that the court had stated that the demolition of the mosque and the installation of the idol of Lord Rama were illegal. The demolition of the masjid resulted in riots.

