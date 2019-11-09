Mullappally leaves for Delhi with jumbo list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting the stage for another round of controversy, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has left for Delhi with a jumbo list ahead of the organisational revamp. Immediately after he left, Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan registered his displeasure over the list as it has reportedly over 100 names.

Sources said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will fly to Delhi from Coimbatore. The list is to be placed before party president Sonia Gandhi.

If she approves it, the new list will be announced in a couple of days. Sources said Mullappally had to give in to the pressure of ‘groups’ after both A-I fantions came up with their lists. He even considered names suggested by former KPCC chiefs V M Sudheeran and Muraleedharan.