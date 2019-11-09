Home States Kerala

Mullappally leaves for Delhi with jumbo list

Setting the stage for another round of controversy, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has left for Delhi with a jumbo list ahead of the organisational revamp.

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting the stage for another round of controversy, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has left for Delhi with a jumbo list ahead of the organisational revamp. Immediately after he left, Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan registered his displeasure over the list as it has reportedly over 100 names.

Sources said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will fly to Delhi from Coimbatore. The list is to be placed before party president Sonia Gandhi.

If she approves it, the new list will be announced in a couple of days. Sources said Mullappally had to give in to the pressure of ‘groups’ after both A-I fantions came up with their lists. He even considered names suggested by former KPCC chiefs V M Sudheeran and Muraleedharan.

