Home States Kerala

Rijosh was strangled to death: Autopsy report

The post-mortem report of Rijosh, an employee at a private resort in Kazhuthakkulamedu in Santhanpara, whose body was found buried in a farm on Thursday, revealed that he was strangled to death.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Fahadh, brother of accused Vaseem

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The post-mortem report of Rijosh, an employee at a private resort in Kazhuthakkulamedu in Santhanpara, whose body was found buried in a farm on Thursday, revealed that he was strangled to death.
Meanwhile, the Santhanpara police have recorded the arrest of Fahadh, the brother of the accused Vaseem Abdul Khader, on Friday.

The police on Thursday dug out the body of Rijosh from a pit in the farm of Mushroom Hut Resort in Kazhuthakkulamedu, where the victim and his wife Liji were working. Meanwhile, the accused, who was the manager of the resort, and Liji along with her two-and-a-half-year-old child are missing.

The report also said that Rijosh was unconscious when he was killed as there were neither signs of attempts to resist the attack nor any injuries on his body. “He was strangled to death using a rope or cloth. Since Rijosh had the habit of having a drink, he might have been rendered unconscious after being served alcohol laced with sleeping pills,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the police surgeons who conducted the post-mortem at Kottayam Medical College Hospital found out the accused tried to burn Rijosh’s body, as the area below his stomach and legs were half burnt. The report also revealed that the body was four days old. However, more details would be revealed only after the examination of the internal organs, said the police.

Meanwhile, the police on Friday recorded the arrest of Fahadh. Although he was called by the police on Thursday for questioning, he was not sent back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder Idukki
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp