Rijosh was strangled to death: Autopsy report

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The post-mortem report of Rijosh, an employee at a private resort in Kazhuthakkulamedu in Santhanpara, whose body was found buried in a farm on Thursday, revealed that he was strangled to death.

Meanwhile, the Santhanpara police have recorded the arrest of Fahadh, the brother of the accused Vaseem Abdul Khader, on Friday.

The police on Thursday dug out the body of Rijosh from a pit in the farm of Mushroom Hut Resort in Kazhuthakkulamedu, where the victim and his wife Liji were working. Meanwhile, the accused, who was the manager of the resort, and Liji along with her two-and-a-half-year-old child are missing.

The report also said that Rijosh was unconscious when he was killed as there were neither signs of attempts to resist the attack nor any injuries on his body. “He was strangled to death using a rope or cloth. Since Rijosh had the habit of having a drink, he might have been rendered unconscious after being served alcohol laced with sleeping pills,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the police surgeons who conducted the post-mortem at Kottayam Medical College Hospital found out the accused tried to burn Rijosh’s body, as the area below his stomach and legs were half burnt. The report also revealed that the body was four days old. However, more details would be revealed only after the examination of the internal organs, said the police.

Meanwhile, the police on Friday recorded the arrest of Fahadh. Although he was called by the police on Thursday for questioning, he was not sent back.