Home States Kerala

2 booked for posting inflammatory comments in wake of SC verdict

It was found to be communally inflammatory, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion,” said a police officer.

Published: 10th November 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

social-media-smartphones-social-media-addiction

Image of a social media app used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case against two persons for posting communally inflammatory messages promoting enmity on social media in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.“The posts were made by Saifudheen Babu and Ibrahim Kunjappa in reply to a post by Ranjith Lal in a Facebook group named Right Thinkers. It was found to be communally inflammatory, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion,” said a police officer.

The case was registered under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) 505 (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offense against the state or against the public tranquillity) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and section 120 (o) of the Kerala Police Act. The case was registered based on the input from social media and internet monitoring cell of Cyberdome Kochi Commissionerate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya verdict Supreme Court social media Babri Masjid Ram Mandir
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp