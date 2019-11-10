2 booked for posting inflammatory comments in wake of SC verdict

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case against two persons for posting communally inflammatory messages promoting enmity on social media in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.“The posts were made by Saifudheen Babu and Ibrahim Kunjappa in reply to a post by Ranjith Lal in a Facebook group named Right Thinkers. It was found to be communally inflammatory, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion,” said a police officer.

The case was registered under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) 505 (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offense against the state or against the public tranquillity) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and section 120 (o) of the Kerala Police Act. The case was registered based on the input from social media and internet monitoring cell of Cyberdome Kochi Commissionerate.