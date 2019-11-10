CM reviews Sabarimala preparations; KSRTC to ply more buses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 379 additional services on various Sabarimala routes during Mandala Makaravilakk season. Also, 210 services will be operated along the Nilackal - Pamba route. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday reviewed the preparations of various departments and the Devaswom Board ahead of the Sabarimala festival. The government directed the authorities to ensure facilities for the pilgrims.

Various preparations for the festival including treatment facilities, pollution control, toilets, safety and security, travel facilities, road repair and accommodation for officials on duty were also reviewed.

The infrastructural facilities at transit camps have been completed, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.