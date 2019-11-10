Home States Kerala

Four die in car-truck collision at Alamcode

 Harihara Chaithanaya was the chief priest of the ashram and Rajan, his assistant. 

Published: 10th November 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the car which crashed into a truck killing four persons at Alamcode near Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Four persons were killed on the spot when the car they were travelling collided head-on with a truck at Alamcode near Attingal on the national highway here on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Swami Harihara Chaithanya, Rajan Babu, Rao and Anuraj. Anuraj is the son of Rao. Swami was a native of Kayamkulam, Rajan of Mavelikkara, Rao and Anuraj of Ochira. All were also inmates of Pamba Ashram at Kayamakulam. 

The Attingal police have registered a case in connection with the accident. According to police, the accident took place around 2.30 pm at Kochuvila mukku at Alamcode when the Maruti Alto car driven by Anuraj was returning to the ashram after performing a “pooja” ( ritual) at their branch ashram near Neyyar dam in the district. When the car reached the spot, it lost control  and swerved into the opposite lane resulting in a head-on collision.

The police had to call fire force for as the police and residents failed to extricate the passengers trapped inside the car which was stuck under the truck. Though they were taken to Chirayinkeezhu government hospital, they were declared brought dead. The police conducted the inquest and shifted the bodies to the morgue for post-mortem examination. 

