Nabi Day rally: Relaxations on ban order

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The prohibitory order will be relaxed from 8 am to noon on Sunday so that Muslims can conduct Nabi Day rallies peacefully, said District Collector D Sajith Babu through a Facebook post. This decision was taken considering the hundreds of requests that came from various quarters, he said. He also asked Muslim believers to follow certain conditions regarding the conduct of the rallies.

The rallies should be conducted on foot only. It should be done in a peaceful manner and there should be no provocative speeches or slogans in connection with the rally. No motor bikes or cars will be allowed during the rally. Those who participate in rallies should not wear masks or cover their faces in any manner, he said. Earlier, the collector had said that Nabi Day rallies would not be allowed in places under Manjeshwar, Kumbla, Kasaragod, Hosdurg and Chanthera police stations.