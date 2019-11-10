Home States Kerala

Resort murder: Accused duo attempt suicide, poison child to death

It was on October 31 that Rijosh, 31, of Kazhuthakkulamedu, who was an employee of Mushroom Hut Resort in Kazhuthakkulamedu, went missing.

Published: 10th November 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Liji and Vaseem

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Vaseem, the prime accused in the murder of a resort employee at Kazhuthakkulamedu in Santhanpara, along with the victim’s wife Liji attempted suicide after consuming poison in a hotel in Panvel in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

They have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Panvel where Liji’s condition remains critical. They took the extreme step after poisoning Liji’s two-and-a-half-year-old child, who was found dead in the hotel room. The trio was found in a serious condition by the hotel staff, who alerted the police. The cops rushed them to hospital. 

It was on October 31 that Rijosh, 31, of Kazhuthakkulamedu, who was an employee of Mushroom Hut Resort in Kazhuthakkulamedu, went missing. Meanwhile, during the probe to find Rijosh, Liji, her child and resort manager Vaseem, 31, of Kuzhikkandathil House, Konattukunnu, Irinjalakkuda, went missing. However, on November 7, police identified Rijosh’s body which was buried in a pit in the farm of the resort. This made the cops suspect the involvement of Vaseem and Liji. 

The video clip Vaseem had sent to his brother Fahadh, admitting that he had committed the crime, further proved it. The police arrested Fahadh on Friday. Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of Rijosh revealed that he was strangled to death. 

The report also revealed that Rijosh’s body was half burnt before he was buried. The accused plotted the crime similar to how the hero of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Drishyam’ plotted and executed a murder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp