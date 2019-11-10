Resort murder: Accused duo attempt suicide, poison child to death

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Vaseem, the prime accused in the murder of a resort employee at Kazhuthakkulamedu in Santhanpara, along with the victim’s wife Liji attempted suicide after consuming poison in a hotel in Panvel in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

They have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Panvel where Liji’s condition remains critical. They took the extreme step after poisoning Liji’s two-and-a-half-year-old child, who was found dead in the hotel room. The trio was found in a serious condition by the hotel staff, who alerted the police. The cops rushed them to hospital.

It was on October 31 that Rijosh, 31, of Kazhuthakkulamedu, who was an employee of Mushroom Hut Resort in Kazhuthakkulamedu, went missing. Meanwhile, during the probe to find Rijosh, Liji, her child and resort manager Vaseem, 31, of Kuzhikkandathil House, Konattukunnu, Irinjalakkuda, went missing. However, on November 7, police identified Rijosh’s body which was buried in a pit in the farm of the resort. This made the cops suspect the involvement of Vaseem and Liji.

The video clip Vaseem had sent to his brother Fahadh, admitting that he had committed the crime, further proved it. The police arrested Fahadh on Friday. Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of Rijosh revealed that he was strangled to death.

The report also revealed that Rijosh’s body was half burnt before he was buried. The accused plotted the crime similar to how the hero of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Drishyam’ plotted and executed a murder.