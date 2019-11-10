Home States Kerala

Scribe, theatre actor Jose Thomas killed in mishap; 3 others injured

Senior journalist and film-theatre personality Jose Thomas, 58, died in a car accident in Kilimanoor on Saturday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Senior journalist and film-theatre personality Jose Thomas, 58, died in a car accident in Kilimanoor on Saturday. He was a resident of Vrindavan colony at Pattom. Three more passengers in the car were injured and they are Asokan, 55, of Jawahar Nagar; Mini Sukumar of Menamkulam and Santosh, 42, of Vanross Junction.

Their conditions are stable, hospital sources said. According to Kilimanoor police, the accident took place at Thattathumala near Kilimanoor around 2 am when they were returning from to Thiruvananthapuram after attending the funeral of a friend in Kudamaloor. Eyewitnesses said the car lost control and rammed into a truck parked beside MC Road. The driver might have dozed off and this could be the reason for the accident, police said. Though the police and Fire and Rescue Services officers took them to a nearby hospital, Jose’s life could not be saved.  

Jose was working as a journalist in Asianet News for a long time. He had acted in a few films, including ‘Daya’ and ‘Unnikuttanu Joli Kitti’. He had also held the role of an associate director for more than 50 films.Jose is a native of Kudamaloor and he was also a recipient of many television awards. He is survived by wife Selin Jose, son Christopher Ann Jose and daughter Diya Ann Jose. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan condoled his death. 

