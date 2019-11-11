Home States Kerala

Bleak times in the offing as Travancore Devaswom Board's tenders fail to find takers

Revenue and ‘vazhipad’ offerings may be hit as tenders worth just Rs 10 crore have been awarded till now.

Published: 11th November 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

A Padmakumar

Travancore Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PT Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The still unfinished tendering process for this year’s Sabarimala pilgrimage season, beginning on November 17, is expected to impact Travancore Devaswom Board’s revenue and pilgrims through denial of  ‘vazhipadu’ offerings.

Of the total tenders worth Rs 38 crore for over 213 items, barely 81 with revenue earnings of about Rs 10 crore have been awarded in the auctioning process which started three months ago, devaswom sources said.

With the tendering process, including auctioning, ending on Monday, the remaining Rs 28-crore worth of contracts for 132 items will come up for auctioning, they said. The continuing uncertainty over the restrictions imposed on pilgrims and the ensuing drop in pilgrim arrivals coupled with the unattractive rates quoted by the devaswom authorities on each items, including hotels, coconuts, shops and ‘vazhipadu’ offerings like 'pushpabhishekam' have kept away would-be bidders, sources said.

Following the lukewarm response from bidders, devaswom authorities effected a 15 per cent slash in the tender’s base value quoted last week, they said.“The successful completion of tendering proceedings for the remaining 132 items hinges on the TDB authorities willingness to further lower the tender’s base value,”  according to sources.

Hoteliers wary

The new condition set by the TDB authorities, including the payment of the entire tender amount during the signing of the agreement, is  a major reason that drives away those keen on running hotels at Sannidhanam, according to Rajesh Pillai, a leading hotel contractor, who has been in the business for the last one decade.

“Quoting higher amount in the contract, payment of full amount in the contract at time of  signing the agreement and the uncertainty over pilgrim arrivals are the other factors that keep away prospective bidders,” Pillai said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Travancore Devaswom Board Sabarimala pilgrimage season Vazhipadu offerings Sabarimala season tender
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp