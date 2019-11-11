Home States Kerala

Boys take wrong KSRTC bus, dropped 10 km away from destination

The incident happened on November 7 in a town-to-town limited stop bus plying from Paravoor to Aluva.

Published: 11th November 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus

KSRTC bus (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing child safety issues to the fore, a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus dropped two 12-year-old children 10 km away from their destination, forcing the state child rights commission to register a suo motu case against the bus conductor.

The incident happened on November 7 in a town-to-town limited stop bus plying from Paravoor to Aluva. The children who boarded the bus from Paravoor after school, were unaware that it was a limited-stop service and that it wouldn’t stop at Manakkapadi, their destination.  

Muralidharan, father of one of the students said, “On realising that the bus wouldn’t stop at Manakkapadi and the next stop was 10km away, the kids panicked and called me from a co-passenger’s phone. They didn’t have the money or the knowledge to make the journey back. I requested the conductor to stop the bus at Manakkapadi so that the children could get down safely. However, the conductor refused and allowed the kids to get down only at Paravoor Kavala.”

According to Muralidharan, the bus wasn’t crowded at all and the conductor could have heeded to the request and helped the children, considering how young they were. “They were extremely harried and clueless as it was getting dark as well. I felt this injustice had to be brought to the attention of authorities as it was children’s safety that was at stake here,” he added.

NP Antony, member of Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (KSCPCR), said a case has been registered and a notice will be sent to the district transport officer, KSRTC managing director, road transport officer and the district police chief on Monday.

"Paramount interest has to be given to children’s safety. The rules are that every action should be in the best interest of children. Here, there has been a clear violation of norms. The incident was brought to our notice and we decided to file charges. A written complaint too has been filed by the parent," he added. Meanwhile, KSRTC officials are said to have launched an inquiry into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala State Road Transport Corporation Kerala child safety Kerala bus wrong destination Kerala child rights commission
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp