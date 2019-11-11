Curb illegal use of ‘Kerala State’ board: Human Rights Commission to Motor Vehicles Department

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) directed the Motor Vehicles Department to take action against an Attingal-based organisation for using unauthorised name boards in its vehicle. Kerala Human Rights Council, a private organisation, was found sporting a ‘Kerala State’ board on its car (KL 16 K 1992). “The unauthorised board gave an impression that the car belonged to the KSHRC,” said a statement from KSHRC.

Rights panel chairman Antony Dominic directed MVD to take action against the organisation for misleading the authorities. He had earlier directed MVD to remove the unauthorised board. An inspection by Attingal RTO found that the vehicle was registered in the name of a different organisation. But the action was suspended after the secretary of the organisation approached the High Court and got a stay order against action.But KSHRC found that the organisation continued to misuse the name board and directed MVD to remove the board.

It directed Transport Commissioner, Attingal RTO and District Police Chief (rural) to submit the report in two months.MVD officers said the department would take action against unauthorised use to name boards, beacons and flags.