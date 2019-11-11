Home States Kerala

Curb illegal use of ‘Kerala State’ board: Human Rights Commission to Motor Vehicles Department

Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) directed the Motor Vehicles Department to take action against an Attingal-based organisation for using unauthorised name boards in its vehicle.

Published: 11th November 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala State Human Rights Commission chairman Antony Dominic

Kerala State Human Rights Commission chairman Antony Dominic (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) directed the Motor Vehicles Department to take action against an Attingal-based organisation for using unauthorised name boards in its vehicle. Kerala Human Rights Council, a private organisation, was found sporting a ‘Kerala State’ board on its car (KL 16 K 1992). “The unauthorised board gave an impression that the car belonged to the KSHRC,” said a statement from KSHRC.

Rights panel chairman Antony Dominic directed MVD to take action against the organisation for misleading the authorities.  He had earlier directed MVD to remove the unauthorised board. An inspection by Attingal RTO found that the vehicle was registered in the name of a different organisation. But the action was suspended after the secretary of the organisation approached the High Court and got a stay order against action.But KSHRC found that the organisation continued to misuse the name board and directed MVD to remove the board.

It directed Transport Commissioner, Attingal RTO and District Police Chief (rural) to submit the report in two months.MVD officers said the department would take action against unauthorised use to name boards, beacons and flags.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala State Human Rights Commission Kerala Human Rights Council Kerala Motor Vehicles Department
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp