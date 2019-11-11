Kerala all set to have 12 new multiplexes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is setting up 12 new multiplexes in various parts of the state including Kayamkulam, Kakkanad, Perambra, Payannur and Thalassery, in a move to promote quality films and new directors.

Public sector technical consultancy Kitco Ltd., will design the new multiplexes.

The project is being implemented with funding from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Once the project is completed, KSFDC will have more than 40 screens in various theatre complexes across Kerala. Designs of five multiplexes have been completed and approved, and construction is about to start, said a release by Kitco. Shaji N Karun, chairman of KSFDC and renowned filmmaker and cinematographer, has given a very significant contribution to the design process.

The multiplexes at Kayamkulam and Kakkanad will have three screens each while the ones in Alagappanagar (Thrissur) and Perambra, Payannur, Thalasserry, Thanur, Ottapalam, and Chengannur will have two screens each. New multiplexes are also proposed at Neyyatinkara, Payam and Vaikom.

Projection with 4K resolution and Atmos sound system are proposed in the multiplexes of Kakkanad and Kayamkulam. All other screens will be having 2K projection and 7.1 surround sound. All 2K projection facilities will be 4K upgradable, to combat obsolescence in the near future. Each screen will have a seating capacity between 150-250 people, depending on location and infrastructural factors.

Suresh Manimala, the consultant for the project, said the new designs are being evolved after studying existing multiplexes in various parts of the country. Discussions were also held with leading film technicians such as directors, cameramen, sound recorders, and stakeholders such as producers, exhibitors, distributors, etc., to finalise the design and other specifications.

With the establishment of these multiplexes, KSFDC will be able to strengthen its presence as an exhibitor apart from providing the full gamut of production services for the film industry from pre-production to the exhibition and all other relevant support systems. At present, KSFDC has 17 screens in various locations, which will improve to more than 40 screens on completion of the project.

Thoughts about how to convert these multiplexes into a common space for the public and to incorporate other facilities and services n such centres are being very actively considered in these designs, the release said.