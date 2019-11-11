Home States Kerala

Kerala couple die in accident as car rams KSRTC bus

Rahul S Nair and his wife were on their way to attend a wedding when the incident took place.

Published: 11th November 2019 04:11 PM

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A marriage trip turned tragic for a young couple when the car in which they were travelling hit a KSRTC low-floor bus near Kadampattukonam in Kollam on Monday. 

Rahul S Nair, 30, and his wife 27-year-old wife Soumya, both employed with Kerala government and residents of Thiruvonam, Neyattinkara, died on the spot. Soumya was a native of Anchal in Kollam. The couple had an eight-month-old child.

The two were working as overseers in a government office in Thiruvananthapuram. They were on the way to Mayyanad when the accident took place at 11 AM to attend the wedding. 

According to the police, the speeding car that hit the Trivandrum-bound bus was completely mangled due to the high-impact of the collision.

As the bus driver stopped the vehicle immediately, none of the passengers was injured, said a Parippally station police officer.

The deceased couple was taken to Parippally Medical College and will be handed over to the relatives after a  post mortem.  

