Kerala CPI leader Kanam Vijayan passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran’s brother Vijayakumar (Kanam Vijayan) passed away in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Vijayan was the CPI’s local secretary of Muvattupuzha Town (South). He is survived by wife Hema and daughter Diya. The cremation will be held on his house premises at Muvattupuzha at 10am on Monday.