Kerala CPM members arrest: BJP questions on no charges of UAPA on duo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the arrest of two CPM party branch committee members under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Kozhikode has put it on the back foot, the BJP on Sunday scaled up its attack against the ruling party’s “double standards”.

The BJP state leadership asked CPM why it has not dismissed Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Faisal, both arrested and in judicial custody, from the party.

“With UAPA charges slapped on Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Faisal, it is high time the CPM dismissed them. CPM Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan must clarify why they have not been removed. If they are not removed, it means the party does not trust the police force which is headed by the chief minister,” BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh said.

He said BJP has already said a proper investigation by the state police will give clear inputs to prove more CPM cadre are associated with such disruptive organisations.