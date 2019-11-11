Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: SIT completes quizzing accused Jollyamma Joseph in fourth death

The five-day interrogation period of Jollyamma Joseph alias Jolly, prime accused in the murder of Mathew Manjadiyil, the fourth in the Koodathayi series, will end on Monday.

Published: 11th November 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Jollyamma

Jollyamma (face covered)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The five-day interrogation period of Jollyamma Joseph alias Jolly, prime accused in the murder of Mathew Manjadiyil, the fourth in the Koodathayi series, will end on Monday. The Special Investigation Team, led by Koyilandy SHO K Unnikrishnan, completed evidence collection and quizzing of Jolly.

Accordingly, the probe team is unlikely to seek further custody of the accused in the case. However, police will soon approach the court seeking permission to record the formal arrest and custody of second accused M S Mathew and third accused Preji Kumar in the case.Jolly will be produced before the Thamarassery munsiff magistrate court, which is likely to send her to judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp