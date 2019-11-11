Koodathayi murders: SIT completes quizzing accused Jollyamma Joseph in fourth death

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The five-day interrogation period of Jollyamma Joseph alias Jolly, prime accused in the murder of Mathew Manjadiyil, the fourth in the Koodathayi series, will end on Monday. The Special Investigation Team, led by Koyilandy SHO K Unnikrishnan, completed evidence collection and quizzing of Jolly.

Accordingly, the probe team is unlikely to seek further custody of the accused in the case. However, police will soon approach the court seeking permission to record the formal arrest and custody of second accused M S Mathew and third accused Preji Kumar in the case.Jolly will be produced before the Thamarassery munsiff magistrate court, which is likely to send her to judicial custody.