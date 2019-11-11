Home States Kerala

Maradu flats demolition: Kerala chief secretary Tom Jose's review meeting today

The contractors detailed their demolition plan before the technical committee on Friday.

Maradu flat

A night view of H20 and Alfa Serene which are stated for demolition. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Secretary Tom Jose has convened a review meeting with all stakeholders at Ernakulam Guest House on Monday to decide the date of the final demolition of five apartment complexes in Maradu.

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas, Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh and other officials will be part of the meeting. Implosion expert SB Sarwate and 11 members of the technical committee will take part in the meeting, along with representatives of the two contracting firms - Edifice Engineering and Vijay Steels and Explosives.

The contractors detailed their demolition plan before the technical committee on Friday. “The committee has recommended a few changes in implosion methods. We have started the process of drilling the major pillars for filling explosive powder. We have also given an explanation on the number of holes and amount of powder to the panel,” said a representative of Edifice Engineering.

Snehil, the officer in charge of the demolition, clarified that all structures within a 50m radius of all the high-rises will be covered with special sheets. “As a precautionary measure, we will cover the buildings with special sheets and coir ‘bhoovastra’. We will also conduct an assessment of the structural strength of buildings within 50m of the selected high-rises before and after implosion. Steps will be taken to scuttle the spreading of dust. The final dates of demolition will be decided after considering all these aspects,” he said.

Anticipatory bail should be revoked: Government

The government approached the High Court on Friday demanding the cancellation of anticipatory bail given to Alfa Ventures’ architect KC George by Ernakulam Sessions Court. The petition alleges that he intentionally hid the presence of a water body while designing the apartment complexes. It aims at probing financial transactions, along with conspiracy with government officials and builders during all stages of construction.

