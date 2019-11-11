Nair Service Society seeks government clarification on quota rules in Devaswom Board

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has demanded the state government and the Devaswom Department to clear the ambiguities over the implementation of 10 per cent reservation for economically backward sections in the non-reservation communities in recruitments through Devaswom Recruitment Board (DRB).

According to Nair, though DRB has claimed that 10 per cent reservation in recruitments based on economic status has come into effect, confusion still prevails over the legal existence of the new reservation policy.

"As per the clauses during the formation of DRB, 32 per cent was the reservation quota and 68 per cent was marked as general category. Later, a meeting of the cabinet held on November 15, 2017, had announced an additional 10 per cent reservation in DRB recruitments on the basis of economic status. Though the rules had to be amended to implement the decision, it is learnt the government neither published any order in this regard nor took any following steps till date. This means the decision is likely to be caught up in legal entanglements," said Nair.

Nair said while the persons concerned claimed to have resolved legal and technical hurdles before the implementation of the decision, they are bound to convince the people about the steps which were taken in this regard.

"The doubts over legal existence of the reservation assume importance against the backdrop of a statement made by some persons during the announcement of the decision that the implementation of reservation on the basis of economic status was against rules. Hence, if the new rules have come into effect, the persons concerned are bound to publish it and give an explanation," he said.