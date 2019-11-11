Home States Kerala

PWD Minister attacks Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for delaying proposals

G Sudhakaran's comments are viewed as a veiled attack on Finance Minister and KIIFB vice-chairman TM Thomas Isaac.

Kerala PWD Minister G Sudhakaran

Kerala PWD Minister G Sudhakaran (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran has made a scathing attack on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for ignoring and delaying project proposals submitted by his department.

His comments are viewed as a veiled attack on Finance Minister and KIIFB vice-chairman TM Thomas Isaac. He was speaking after inaugurating the engineers’ congress here on Sunday.

"The KIIFB officers reject project proposals sent by the PWD. After some rounds of rejection, the report reaches the chief technical examiner. He is a demon like the mythical Bakasura and withholds some project everyday," said Sudhakaran. "The report prepared by the PWD chief engineer is examined by the KIIFB CTE who is in the executive engineer rank. Isn’t this ridiculous? An officer of chief engineer rank should be appointed as KIIFB CTE. Had the Finance Department did this, things would have been better," he said.

Sudhakaran said the CTE has withheld a bridge project in his constituency. “The officer is least interested in resolving issues. Instead, he raises objections unnecessarily,” he said.  

He said PWD is being blamed for the maintenance of roads handed over to KIIFB. “Their maintenance is KIIFB’s responsibility. Not many know this and blame the PWD,” he said.

