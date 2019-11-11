With five days left for start of pilgrim season, Nilakkal projects for Sabarimala remain in limbo

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only days left for the Sabarimala pilgrim season to commence, the four major works scheduled at Nilakkal base camp are still in limbo. Though the said works were included in the high priority category, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said that barring the work of a vehicle parking ground at Nilakkal, the remaining three - construction of a 50 lakh litre water tank, a mess and a shelter for police and KSRTC personnel - will not happen this season. Instead, alternative arrangements will be made. The shrine will open for the Mandala-Makaravilakku season on November 15.

“The works remain a non-starter. The roads are in a pathetic condition following the heavy rain. Also, pilgrims have to fight thick clouds of dust. It is heard that considering the urgency involved with the works, the government asked the Pathanamthitta district collector to implement the same by keeping in abeyance the tender formalities,” said Rajan, Sabarimala ward councillor. At the same time, TDB sources said that the dip in revenue was forcing the board to slow-pedal the works.

“The state government promised the board `100 crore to make up for the revenue loss. It was decided to release it in instalments. It was only on Tuesday that the first instalment of Rs 30 crore was credited to the board’s account. Also, the tender for opening stalls at Sabarimala received a lukewarm response. Of the 213 stalls put up for tender, only 63 were quoted by the bidders,” said a source.

Meanwhile, in a directive by the General Administration Department on the first week of November, it has been mentioned that as the normal route of awarding the works via tender proceedings might take time, the collector was asked to invoke the special urgency clause in PWD manual to waive off the procedure.

“The district collector, chief engineer roads and chief engineer buildings should make provisions to set up a temporary shelter for the police and KSRTC personnel. Also, the swampy area in parking ground needs to be paved with tiles and proper exits should also be ensured,” reads an excerpt of the directive.

When asked about this, TDB member K P Sankaradas said, “Making drinking water available is the highest priority. The said work is not going to happen this season. Thus, we made an arrangement with Kerala Water Authority to ensure the distribution of potable water during the season.” In the case of parking lot, Sankaradas said the work was in progress and the site earmarked for the same was a 375-acre rubber plantation of the board.

The completion of the same will facilitate the parking of 13,000 to 15,000 vehicles. But for the construction of a mess and shelter for police and KSRTC personnel, court permission has been sought and the board is awaiting the same, he said.

BUMPY RIDE